Join  
Your Alumni Network
Companies Freelancers Incubators
Track
Salaries Valuations
Help

Intros for Canada

Get introduced to world-class angels for your seed round
Apply now
Top angels
These angels help you raise your next round, close key hires and win business deals.
Big checks
Raise the funding you need, up to $2M.
100% private
You have complete control over which angels see your application.

Participating angels

These angels have invested in over 400 companies. Their companies have raised over $10B in follow-on funding from investors like Sequoia Capital, Benchmark and Andreessen Horowitz.
Matt Humphrey
Co-founder/CEO of LendingHome ($100M+ raised). Previously co-founder of HomeRun (acquired for $100M+).
100+ investments
Daniel Debow
Co-founder of Helpful. Previously co-founder of Workbrain (acquired for $200M+) and Rypple (acquired by Salesforce).
30+ investments
Tikhon Bernstam
Co-Founder of Parse (acquired for $85M) and Scribd.
70+ investments
Ryan Holmes
Co-founder of Hootsuite ($250M+ raised).
30+ investments
Jonathan Swanson
Co-founder of Thumbtack ($250M+ raised).
15+ investments
Brian Balfour
Co-founder of Reforge. Previously VP Growth at Hubspot and co-founder of Boundless and Viximo.
10+ investments
Eva Lau
Co-founder of Two Small Fish Ventures. Previously head of content at Wattpad ($60M+ raised).
5+ investments
Tom Williams
Founder and CEO of BetterCompany.
30+ investments
Naval Ravikant
Co-founder AngelList. Previously co-founder of Vast and Epinions.
190+ investments

Frequently Asked Questions

Why should I apply?
Intros for Canada is the most efficient way to raise seed funding from world-class angels. Receiving investment from these angels lends credibility to your business. They also help you raise your next round, close key hires and win business deals. Intros for Canada provides a direct process for receiving investment from these hard-to-access angels.
How does the selection process work?
Submit an application by August 30. Your application will be reviewed within 10 days and selected companies are invited to video interview with AngelList. If you pass the interview, then you are introduced to participating angels. Finally, you talk with the angels to discuss investment and terms.
What type of companies are we looking for?
  • Founding team with a history of achievement
  • Large market opportunity (potential for $100M+ annual revenues)
  • Primary use of funds is building/selling software or hardware
  • Full-time commitment from the founders
  • Post-financing runway of 18+ months
  • Bonus points for having built a product or customer traction
What types of companies are we not looking for?
  • Media & content
  • Retail (anything with a storefront)
  • Pure e-commerce
  • Consumer packaged goods
  • Gaming
  • Biotech or life sciences
Who will know about my application?
The process is 100% private. You have complete control over who sees your application. We will not share your information without your approval.
What stage companies should apply?
The program is open to pre-seed and seed-stage companies. We are not currently accepting applications for later-stage financing.
How much money can I raise?
Successful introductions can result in raises of $250K to $2M.
Must I raise my entire round using Intros for Canada?
No, it’s up to you. You can raise your entire round or only a portion of it using Intros for Canada.
How does this relate to AngelList syndicates?
Some of the participating angels run AngelList syndicates and may ask to invest in your company from their syndicate. Learn more about syndicates.
How does receiving investment from this program impact my company’s CCPC status?
We have thoughtfully structured the program to optimize it for you from a CCPC status perspective but we cannot make any assurances. We can provide information regarding the legal structure to you and your tax adviser to make your own determination regarding the tax status for CCPC purposes.
Help · Directory · Blog Twitter · Terms & Risks · Unsubscribe
· Mobile
· Desktop