Frequently Asked Questions
Why should I apply?
Intros for Canada is the most efficient way to raise seed funding from world-class angels. Receiving investment from these angels lends credibility to your business. They also help you raise your next round, close key hires and win business deals. Intros for Canada provides a direct process for receiving investment from these hard-to-access angels.
How does the selection process work?
Submit an application by August 30. Your application will be reviewed within 10 days and selected companies are invited to video interview with AngelList. If you pass the interview, then you are introduced to participating angels. Finally, you talk with the angels to discuss investment and terms.
What type of companies are we looking for?
Founding team with a history of achievement
Large market opportunity (potential for $100M+ annual revenues)
Primary use of funds is building/selling software or hardware
Full-time commitment from the founders
Post-financing runway of 18+ months
Bonus points for having built a product or customer traction
What types of companies are we not looking for?
Media & content
Retail (anything with a storefront)
Pure e-commerce
Consumer packaged goods
Gaming
Biotech or life sciences
Who will know about my application?
The process is 100% private. You have complete control over who sees your application. We will not share your information without your approval.
What stage companies should apply?
The program is open to pre-seed and seed-stage companies. We are not currently accepting applications for later-stage financing.
How much money can I raise?
Successful introductions can result in raises of $250K to $2M.
Must I raise my entire round using Intros for Canada?
No, it’s up to you. You can raise your entire round or only a portion of it using Intros for Canada.
How does this relate to AngelList syndicates?
Some of the participating angels run AngelList syndicates and may ask to invest in your company from their syndicate. Learn more about syndicates.
How does receiving investment from this program impact my company’s CCPC status?
We have thoughtfully structured the program to optimize it for you from a CCPC status perspective but we cannot make any assurances. We can provide information regarding the legal structure to you and your tax adviser to make your own determination regarding the tax status for CCPC purposes.