Angel Funds
Easy venture funds for angels
Angel Funds are the easiest way to start a venture fund. Raise capital up front so you can make investments quickly and privately. Without the overhead of running a fund.
Committed capital
Completely private
Seamless back office
Fast setup
Make fast investments
Good for all stages
Led by notable angels
Roger Dickey
Co-Founder Gigster
Matt Humphrey
Co-Founder LendingHome
Zach Coelius
Co-Founder Triggit
Rick Marini
Co-Founder Tickle
Jonathan Swanson
Co-Founder Thumbtack
Pascal Levy-Garboua
Co-Founder VirtuOz
Shiza Shahid
Founder NOW Ventures
Ed Roman
CEO HackHands
Backed by institutions, VCs and individuals
Angels
Raise a fund to invest in a portfolio of startups.
Learn more
VCs
Discover new angels and deploy scout programs with angel funds.
Contact us
Investors
Invest in a broad range of angel funds with a single investment.
Invest in The Access Fund
Angels
Learn more
VCs
Contact us
Investors
Invest in The Access Fund
